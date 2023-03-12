Virat Kohli missed out on his eighth double century in Test cricket as he was dismissed on 186 by Todd Murphy against Australia on Day 4 of the fourth Test encounter in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The star batsman looked in mighty touch but his innings finally came to an end as he was caught in the deep by Marnus Labuschagne. With wickets falling on the other end, Kohli looked to accelerate the innings and a miscue off Murphy spelled the end of a near-perfect innings. The disappointment was clear on Kohli's face as he missed out on a major milestone but there was no dearth of adulation from the fans as they go up on their feet and Kohli received a standing ovation as he left the field.

Picture of the day - Kohli & Smith.



True masters of the game. pic.twitter.com/IJBGjKQkGJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023

The Australian players all rushed to congratulate Kohli for his innings after the dismissal and the star batsman even ended up sharing a special moment with Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith.

It was a special innings for the former India skipper who last scored a century in 2019 and his last fifty also came around 14 months back. However, there were no jitters at all for Kohli during the fourth Test match as he dominated all Aussie bowlers and slammed a deserved ton in 241 balls.

A standing ovation to appreciate the greatest of King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/9krFDhzhV4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023

The moment when he reached the milestones sparked wild celebrations at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Appearing to tear up, he acknowledged the crowd and the dressing room before kissing the locket on his gold chain as he smiled and looked up to the sky. Even the Australian players acknowledged Kohli as they were seen clapping after Kohli reached triple figures.

The star batsman resumed on his overnight score of 59 after he got his first Test half-century since January 2022 on day three on a pitch favouring the batsmen. He stitched together solid partnerships with Shubman Gill, KS Bharat and Ravindra Jadeja to hand India a 91-run lead in the first innings.

