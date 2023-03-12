Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday ended his century drought in Test cricket as he slammed an elusive 28th ton in the format on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who last scored a Test century on November 22, 2019 during a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, took 241 deliveries to reach triple figures. This was Kohli's 75th century in international ton, and it has put India in a strong position in the match.

Earlier, India managed just 73 runs in 32 overs of the morning session after losing overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja for 28.

Kohli went past 80 for the first time since his Test ton drought, with his previous highest score of 79 in South Africa in January 2022.

Kohli and the left-handed Jadeja started cautiously against a persistent spin attack with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy -- both of whom bowled for most of the morning session -- keeping up the pressure.

Jadeja largely remained defensive in his knock but suddenly decided to attack Murphy in one over. His adventure lasted five balls as he chipped the last one to mid-on to get caught.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Kohli kept up the grind alongside wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, who was sent in because Shreyas Iyer went for scans after he complained of lower back pain following day three's play.

Bharat was on 25 in an unbeaten 53-run stand with Kohli.

India had reached 362-4 at lunch.

On Day 3, Shubman Gill led India's strong reply with his 128 before he fell to Lyon's off-spin.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption