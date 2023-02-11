Team India on Saturday moved one step closer towards securing a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final as the Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a five-for each in the first and second innings, respectively, as India wrapped up the game inside three days. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, and also improved their win percentage in the WTC points table.

Here's how the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table looks like after India's big win against Australia in Nagpur:

India, who had a win percentage of 58.93 heading into the first Test, are currently second in the table, behind Australia. India now have a win percentage of 61.67, while Australia, who needed a draw to book their WTC final berth, saw their win percentage decrease from 75.56 per cent to 70.83.

India, who are the runners-up from the previous WTC cycle, need to win at least two of the remaining three matches of the Border-Gavaskar series to book their place.

Sri Lanka and South Africa, place third and fourth in the table, have an outside chance of reaching the WTC final.

With a win percentage of 53.33, Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who host West Indies for a two-match Test series, have a win percentage of 48.72.

England, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are all out of the WTC final race.

