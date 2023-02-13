Former Australia cricket team all-rounder Mark Waugh was all praise for Rohit Sharma after India registered a comprehensive victory over in the first Test match in Nagpur. While most experts expected the pitch to assist spinners, Rohit looked completely at ease against the Aussie bowlers to slam a brilliant century. Waugh said that Rohit was ‘sort of an underdog' at the start of his international career but the India skipper has become a clear match-winner in Test cricket over time.

"He (Rohit) has had an interesting Test career, hasn't he? In the early bit of his career, he was an underachiever of sorts. He needed to work on his discipline. But, he has always had a touch of class, he has always had time like all the great players. He has a very simple technique. He has always been a match-winner in white-ball cricket, but he is a match-winner in Test cricket now," Waugh said.

Rohit was praised for his performance in the Test match where almost all Australian batsmen struggled against the spin attack. Waugh said that the range of shots on display from the Indian skipper proved his mettle and he adapted his game perfectly according to the conditions.

"He has got the discipline, he has got the range of shots. It's all about the mental game now. He is a class player, in all conditions. He plays well overseas, he has got a perfect game for Indian conditions. He has got the range, he watches the ball so closely, and he has got great hands. He reads the game well, he can go up the gear and down the gear, according to the situation."

