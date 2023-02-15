Rattled by a humiliating defeat against India in the first Test at Nagpur, the Australian cricket team needs to go back to the drawing board and craft a strategy to beat India in their own home. While lack of practice matches didn't help the tourists, their decision to play Matt Renshaw over Travis Head also seems to have backfired. While there's a good possibility of Head's return for the second Test in Delhi, former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels the Aussies have put themselves in a tough position.

Clarke is of the opinion that Head should've been a part of Australia's playing XI in Nagpur. Had the batter not managed to score runs, Renshaw could've been picked to replace him. But now, Australia are staring at a complex situation.

"Travis Head at No.5, if you start with him and it doesn't work, then you can make a change," Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast. "Now, they either shoot themselves in the foot if they drop Matthew Renshaw because they say 'okay, we made a mistake', and Andrew McDonald has come out and said 'we haven't made a mistake'. They've put themselves in such a tough position."

Some rumours suggest that Australia could drop David Warner from the team for the Delhi Test, making space for Travis Head's arrival while Matt Renshaw would remain in the playing XI. But, there's also a possibility of a third spinner being drafted into the team, in place of Warner, forcing Head to continue warming the bench.

With just a few days to go for the second Test to begin, Australia have a few complex selection calls to make.

