The build-up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has been as engaging as ever. Be it Cricket Australia's decision to rope in 'duplicate' Ravichandran Ashwin, some of the comments by their former players or social media activity, the men from Down Under are trying every trick in the hat to get more engagement on the series. R Ashwin, who doesn't mind speaking his mind, even on delicate topics, has decided to give his opinion on Australia's pre-series antics as well.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin decided to call out Cricket Australia's antics, suggesting the tourists know how to make the news go 'viral'.

"This Mahesh Pithiya has made his debut for Baroda and has bowled really well for them as well. But they presented the news in such a way that it became viral immediately. They know exactly what to do to make a news viral and they have been really good at this for quite some time now," Ashwin said.

Ashwin also touched upon Ian Healy's comment, suggesting Australia will win if India make a 'fair wicket' but will lose if 'rank-turners' are made.

"At the same time, Ian Healy has said, "If you give a fair wicket, Australia will win; if you give a turning wicket, India will win." Because he also knows which statement will become viral and controversial. We know the template, right? A family-audience subject, with 5 songs, 5 fights, 2 emotional scenes, 1 good climax, a good opening scene for a Thala-Thalapathy movie will become a super hit. They will say it will become a hit in A-center and B-center," the off-spinner asserted.

On social media as well, Cricket Australia has been sharing some engaging stuff, particularly the video of India's 36-all out innings in the Adelaide Test. Ashwin, however, is very well aware of the intention behind such posts.

"Likewise, the social media team of Cricket Australia knows what news will get them traction," Ashwin concluded.

