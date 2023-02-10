Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has taken a dig at Australian media following their controversial reports from different events across Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between India and Australia. The day started with Australia skipper Pat Cummins winning the toss and opting to bat first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Mohammed Siraj struck on the first ball of the second over of the innings to dismiss Usman Khawaja. The umpire was unconvinced with an LBW appeal against Khawaja but India went upstairs and ball tracking revealed that the ball would have hit the leg stump. The 'not out' decision was overturned, resulting in Australia losing their first wicket.

On the decision, Australian media Fox Cricket shared its disappointment and questioned the ball tracker.

"Ball tracker broken? "



Aussies left stunned just minutes into first Test by "interesting" DRS moment >> https://t.co/7H7qXMDhBX pic.twitter.com/x3tR443KZf — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 9, 2023

Replying to it and other reports that targetted the Nagpur pitch and India players, Bangar said that the Australian media could not digest the fact that India dominated on Day 1 of the first Test.

"Well I am not on Twitter. But in India-Australia series you have to be in touch with what is happening around the globe. Some media from Australia saying that the ball tracker (is) broken and they are not happy with the DRS. And now that's crying, all these. They can't digest the fact that the Indian team has dominated on Day 1," said Bangar during an interaction on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma led with an unbeaten 56 after India bowled out Australia for 177 runs on Thursday. India were 77 for 1 at stumps on Day 1. Australia skipper Cummins opted to bat first, but a collective bowling effort from India led by Ravindra Jadeja saw their decision backfire. Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul and Ravichandran Ashwin picked three as India bundled out Australia for a paltry total.

Featured Video Of The Day

What Made Sania Mirza Cry?