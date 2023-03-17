After clinching the four-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, Team India is all set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first match due to his family commitments and it will be all-rounder Hardik Pandya who will don the skipper's hat. While on the captaincy front, there will be no pressure on Hardik as he has already led the side in the past, it will be interesting to see how many overs he bowls in the first ODI and the following two games in the series.

Ever since going through a back surgery in 2019, Hardik has remained away from bowling his full quota of overs more often than not. At the start post his surgery, he refrained from bowling before rolling his arms for a few overs.

When asked at the press conference -- ahead of the first ODI against Australia -- if he is ready to bowl his complete quota of 10 overs, Hardik came up with a smart reply.

Replying to a journalist's question, Hardik said: "That's a secret, why would I say here. Let them (Australia) prepare that I might not bowl as well."

"Whatever the situation requires I will do it. If I think I can bowl more, I will bowl," he added.

India's stand-in captain Hardik on Thursday confirmed a new opening pair for the hosts for the first match. He said that if will be the pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, who will open the innings for India in Mumbai. Notably, both the batters are going through great form. The duo has also hit a double century each in the ODI format recently.