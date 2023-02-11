A five-wicket haul each from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin steered India to an innings and 132-run win against Australia in the first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. Jadeja, who returned the team after a lengthy knee injure, took five wickets in the first innings, while also scoring a half-century. Ashwin, on the other hand, took his 31st five-wicket haul as India bowled out Australia for a paltry total of 91. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After the conclusion of the match, Ashwin heaped praise on Jadeja for his all-round exploits, saying that he is "thankful" to have a bowling partner like the 34-year-old.

"Massive help is an understatement. He's been in phenomenal form. The way he's batted, the way he's bowled and we don't have to talk about how well he moves in the field. He's been a fantastic cricketer. I'm so thankful to have a partner like him to be bowling alongside me and Axar is no ordinary bowler either. We've got a very good set of spinners and all of us who can bat," Ashwin said after the match.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma's powerful knock of 120 put the hosts in the driver's seat after they bundled out Australia for 177 on day one of the opener.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Steve Smith was left to survey the ruins on 25 after Ashwin, who took five wickets in the innings and eight in the match, triggered a complete batting collapse inside a single session.

(With AFP Inputs)

