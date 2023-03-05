Former Indian cricket team skipper Krisnamachari Srikkanth had an interesting perspective when it came to KL Rahul's exclusion from the third Test encounter between India and Australia. The former opening batter believes that the Indore pitch was tricky for batsmen to deal with and another failure would have hurt Rahul's career. Rahul was unable to cross the 20-run mark even once in the first two matches and Srikkanth said that it was a blessing in disguise that he did not have to play on that surface. Shubman Gill, who replaced Rahul, also failed to score on both innings of the encounter as India slumped to a nine-wicket loss.

"First and foremost, I am happy for KL Rahul. Thankfully, good that he did not play. If he had played on these wickets and failed to get going in the next two Tests, and his career could have ended... thank god, he didn't play. Frankly speaking," he said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

Srikkanth also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the pitches being used in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that any batsman would have found it difficult to score freely.

"On these pitches, batting is very difficult. Whoever it is, batting is difficult. Let it be anybody, be it Virat Kohli, no one can score runs on these pitches. If you looked at it, Kuhnemann, bowling in the first innings, got the ball to rip through and turn square,” he explained on the channel.

"On these wickets, taking wickets is not a big thing. Even if I had bowled, I would have picked up wickets. These are all hard talks, we have to accept them," he added.

