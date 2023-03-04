After facing big defeats in the first two matches, Australia made a terrific comeback in the third Test against India and clinched a nine-wicket win on Friday in Indore. Chasing a small target of 76 runs, the visitors lost an early wicket of Usman Khawaja but a partnership between Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) took them home in the first session on Day 3. With this win, Australia have stormed into the final of the World Test Championship. Despite having a forgetful outing in the match, the Indian fans got a hilarious moment to cherish when Shreyas Iyer tried to sledge Travis Head during Australia's chase.

In the sixth over, Head was facing Ravindra Jadeja when Shreyas Iyer, who was standing at short fine leg, was caught on the stump mic saying, "Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein, dusra Haryana mein (His one leg is in Chandigarh and other in Haryana)." Head maintained his composure as he might have not understood what Iyer had said.

Head (49 not out) and Labuschagne (28 not out) survived some anxious moments before taking Australia home in 18.5 overs as the match got over in little over two days.

Wins in India are rare for the visiting teams and it is no different for Australia, who recorded their first victory on Indian soil in six years.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.

The pitches in the series have also come under scathing criticism but, going by Rohit Sharma's views on the subject, one can expect a raging turner to be dished out at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia now trail 1-2 in the four-match Test series.

(With PTI Inputs)

