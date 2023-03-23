The third ODI between India and Australia in Chennai was a closely fought one with the hosts being inflicted a rare series defeat at home. Batting first Australia notched 269 before dismissing India for 248. With the win, Australia have become the number 1 ranked side in the world. The match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was also witness to some strange scenes. Towards the end of the Australian innings, a dog entered the ground and stopped play much to the amusement of the Indian and Australian players.

Then, towards the end of the Indian innings play had to be stopped as kites invaded the ground. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and others looked bemused.

When kites (birds of prey) stopped play for a brief while during India's run chase, looking for insects on the outfield. Earlier in the Australian innings, a dog halted play, running two full circles of the outfield. #INDvsAUS3rdodi #INDvsAUS #chennai pic.twitter.com/ArSZgLW4ER — G Krishnan (@gikkukrishnan) March 22, 2023

Talking about the game, the Indian batting unit once again choked under relentless pressure from the Australian spinners as the visitors clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a comfortable 21-run victory in Chennai on Wednesday. Chasing a stiff target of 270 on a tricky pitch, India were all out for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia came back in the series after losing the first ODI by five wickets.

The series defeat is an indicator that the Indian team is far from prepared for the World Cup and there are too many loose ends that needs to be tied.

The match turned out to be an anti-climax in the final 15 overs as Australian spinners Adam Zampa (4/45) and Ashton Agar (2/41 in 10 overs) snared as many six Indian wickets, giving away only 86 runs in the 20 overs between them.

The Chepauk track got slower and slower and post 35th over in the Indian innings, it became very difficult to hit the big strokes.

