Back in the team after a long-term knee injury, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a dream return to international cricket. On Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Australia, Jadeja weaved his magic as the Australian batters looked hapless against his bowling. In the fourth over after Lunch, Jadeja struck twice in as many deliveries to leave Australia four down. On the penultimat delivery of the over, he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on 49, before trapping Matt Renshaw (0) leg-before-wicket on the next ball.

The 34-year-old then produced another moment of magic to leave star batter Steve Smith completely bamboozled.

Smith tried to defend Jadeja's good length delivery, but the ball didn't turn as much as he had expected, and went on to rattle the off-stump.

Jadeja's delivery left Smith in a complete state of shock.

Earlier, Labuschagne and Smith fought back as Australia recovered from losing their openers to reach 76-2 at lunch.

Labuschagne (47) and Smith (19) attempted to rebuild in an unbeaten stand of 74 after the early dismissals of Usman Khawaja and David Warner on a Nagpur pitch expected to turn viciously.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj struck on his first ball to get Khawaja trapped lbw for one with a delivery that swung in to the left-hander, after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat first.

An appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision, much to the delight of coach Rahul Dravid, who pumped his fists in the pavilion.

Mohammed Shami soon raised the noise in the next over when the seamer bowled the left-handed Warner for one, coming around the wicket to send the off-stump cartwheeling.

However, Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb then steadied Australia's ship with an unbeaten 50+ partnership for the sixth wicket.

(With AFP Inputs)

