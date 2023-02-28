After a brief gap, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy resumes with the third Test between India and Australia in Indore. India are 2-0 up in the contest and another win will see the Rohit Sharma-led side seal a place in the World Test Championship final. Ahead of the match, India team took part in a slip catching practice with former India captain Virat Kohli helping the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill to hone their skills.

In a video on social media, posted by the BCCI, it can be seen that Kohli and other cricketers had fun doing the practice. Towards the end of the video, Kohli even broke into a jig after Shubman grabbed a tough chance.

Watch: Shubman's Slip Catching Impresses Virat, Gives Special Reaction

Meanwhile, ahead of the third Test match against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma cleared the air on Indian team management stripping KL Rahul of vice-captaincy in the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that it doesn't mean anything big. India will face Australia in Indore in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy scheduled to begin on March 1.

It is worth noting that Rahul has only scored 38 runs in three innings, and despite the club management's faith in him, it will be difficult for them to continue to give him chances, especially with someone like Shubman Gill waiting in the wings.

Rohit stated that all 17 players nominated to the team would have an opportunity to make the Playing 11. He claimed that Rahul was appointed vice-captain just because the team lacked veteran players at the time.

"All 17 players in the team has a chance. The team will back those who are talented. Stripping vice-captaincy doesn't mean anything big. He was made the vice-captain because maybe there was not many expe



