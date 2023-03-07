Undoubtedly one of the finest batters in the global cricketing spectrum at the moment, Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life, especially in white-ball cricket, over the last couple of months. The India batter was also rewarded for his white-ball form with a place in the Test team for the third match against Australia. Though Gill didn't do much with the bat, he is still seen by many as the 'future of Indian cricket'. However, when Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was asked about the 'next batting superstar', he snubbed Gill.

During a 'You have to answer' Q&A session on ESPNCricinfo, Labuschagne was asked to make a tough choice.

Question:"Next batting superstar: Shubman Gill or Harry Brook?".

Answer:"Oh, Jesus! Harry Brook. I really like the way he bats. It can be an unpopular answer, but..."

Much like Gill, Brook has also turned heads with his performances for the England national team. However, unlike Subman, the Englishman has been doing wonders in red-ball cricket.

In the four innings of the two Tests against New Zealand recently, Brook scored a total of 329 runs while also being productive with the ball.

Seeing the potential that Brook possesses, he was roped in by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for a mind-boggling fee of INR 13.25 crore in the auction.

As for Gill, he has been backed by some of the stalwarts of Indian cricket to steer the team forward in the future. Looking at a time when the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would no longer be with the Indian team, many see Gill as the batter who will take over the baton from the two superstars.

Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue To Be Unveiled At Wankhede During 2023 World Cup