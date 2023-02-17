The craze of cricket in India is such that fans sometimes go to extreme lengths to get a glimpse of their favourite players on the field. A fan's attempt to do so on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia, however, was foiled by security officials in due time. However, what India pacer Mohammed Shami did next, won the hearts of several fans on social media and those who were present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

During the first day's clash in the national capital, a fan was spotted barging into the field. Before he could reach a cricketer, however, security officials caught him and began dragging him back. Seeing the incident, Shami came close to the security personnel and spoke to him, probably advising them to be a little gentle to the invader.

Here's the video of the incident:

The play resumed after a short halt.

As for the match, K L Rahul took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss a well-set Usman Khawaja as India piled the pressure on Australia by reducing them to 199 for six at tea on day one of the second Test here on Friday.

Australia, who were at 94 for 3 at lunch, went on to lose another three wickets in the afternoon session with the opposition batters continuing to surrender against spinners.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Playing his first match of the series, Travis Head went for a slash off Mohammad Shami and a thick edge travelled quickly to Rahul, who took a sharp catch at the second slip.

Rahul's second catch to send back Khawaja (81 off 125) was the most crucial moment of the session. Having scored the chunk of runs sweeping the ball on either side, Khawaja went for the reverse off Ravindra Jadeja in the 46th over but Rahul pulled off a sensational one-handed catch at point to end his solid stay in the middle.

The final wicket of the session was Alex Carey, who only lasted five balls with Ravichandran Ashwin having him caught at first slip.

Earlier, Ashwin (3/57 in 21 overs) removed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in quick succession despite Khawaja's well compiled knock that had eight fours and a six over extra cover off the senior off-spinner.

This was after Khawaja and David Warner (15) added 50 runs for the opening stand as the visiting team gave a better account of themselves after skipper Cummins opted to bat first.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Ravi Shastri Bowls For Women's Cricket