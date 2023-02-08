India and Australia gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. While both the teams look well prepared to give each other a tough challenge on the ground, the start of the four-match Test series is hogging the limelight for the wrong reason. According to certain media reports, India have been preparing the Nagpur pitch in different parts to gain an advantage on the surface against the visiting Australian team in the first Test.

The series carries a lot of weightage for both the sides. While it is a World Test Championship final berth that India could clinch from the series, guests Australia are eyeing revenge as they have suffered defeats in the recent three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his concern regarding the fact that the talk of the pitch is taking the centre stage instead of the intense battle that takes place when the two sides meet each other in the longest format.

"India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think. But sadly pitches make more noise than (than) test Cricket . #Savetestcricket," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter on Wednesday.

India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think. But sadly pitches make more noise thn test Cricket . #Savetestcricket https://t.co/V6EU2O8m1F — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2023

Earlier, Australian journalist Robert Craddock alleged India of 'doctoring' the Nagpur pitch. Reacting to it, former Mumbai Indians and out-of-favour New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan had said that the claim made by Craddock is "correct". Meanwhile, some former Australian cricketers have also made the same allegation about India.

On the eve of the first Test, when India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the pitch being 'doctored', he said that the focus needs to be on the match and not the pitch.

"Just focus on cricket and not the pitch. After all the 22 guys out there are all quality players," Rohit said in response to a journalist's question in press conference.

