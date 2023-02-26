Australia face an acid challenge as they gear up for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, starting in Indore on March 1. The hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match contest. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has already predicted a '4-0' win for the Rohit Sharma-led team. In the midst of this, Australia have been affected by injuries and regular captain Pat Cummins going back home to be by his ailing mother's side.

Australia great and former India coach Greg Chappell wants the side to pick the right side going into the third Test.

"What can Australia do from here? Firstly, pick their best team and then play with the passion, tenacity and grit which is our hallmark. Australian fans know that it is tough in India. They can accept getting beaten by a better side, but they won't cop seeing an Australian team playing recklessly and bowled out in a session or two and turning its toes up inside three days. There is red-hot anger, bewilderment and embarrassment in our fans," he said in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The Australian public are rightly incensed that our team has shown so little fight in the series so far. Sights of batsman being dismissed playing the reverse sweep first ball, and playing as though this series is not critical to the future, rankle. Australian cricket must realise that playing against India is not a sideshow, but the big show on par with or bigger than The Ashes," he said.

Australia and India currently hold the top two spots in the World Test Championship table. A win for India in the third Test will see them book a berth in the ICC event's final.

