The entire Indian cricketing spectrum seems to be asking for a change as KL Rahul's struggles with the bat continue. Not just in Tests, the opening batter has been unproductive across formats for a while now. While there's no denying the potential he has, some former cricketers and experts are asking for Rahul to be replaced with Shubman Gill. Dinesh Karthik, who has turned into a pundit, also feels that Rahul would benefit from some time off from the game.

"I think he [KL Rahul] played the best shot possible to that ball. But he would also know that if he is going to be dropped for the remaining matches, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of this one innings. It is because of what has happened and transpired over the last five or six Test matches," said Karthik in his analysis of Rahul on Cricbuzz.

Karthik continued to maintain that he holds Rahul in high regard and called him a 'very good' batter across formats. But, keeping in mind the current situation, the veteran wicket-keeper batter feels it's time for the Karnataka batter to be dropped.

"He is a class player and is very good in all formats. But at this point in time, I don't think it's the technique. I think it's because of what happens between the ears that's really troubling him. He might need some time off from the game to go back and come back fresh for the ODIs," Karthik added.

Speaking of Rahul's replacement, Karthik is of the strong opinion that Shubman Gill should come into the Indian team for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I have to go with Shubman Gill, he's just batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the playing XI. I feel very bad for KL Rahul, I think he's been under the scanner," Karthik opined.

