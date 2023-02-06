Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently gearing up for the first Test of the four-match series against Australia that kicks off on February 9 in Nagpur. The host team is at the venue and sweating it out in order to get a favourable outcome from the series. It is worth noting that a good result at the end of the series could help India gain a berth for the World Test Championship final. The BCCI on Sunday shared a video on social media in which the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav could be seen preparing themselves with other team members for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On the other hand, the Australian team is training equally hard in Bengaluru ahead of the match in Nagpur. The Pat Cummins-led side is preparing itself for the Indian conditions by practicing on spin tracks and roping in a pool of Indian spinners during their practice sessions at Karnataka State Cricket Association stadium in Alur.

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India will be like a 'final frontier' for the Pat Cummins-led world No. 1 Australian cricket team, which has been on a roll after the pacer took over from Tim Paine. Australia have had a fine run recently, winning the Ashes and then the series against Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa. They will be in search of their first series win in India in 19 years. In their last tour of India in 2017, they began with a big win in the Pune Test but went on to lose the series 1-2. India, on the other hand, have not lost at home for more than a decade and have a record streak of winning 15 series.

