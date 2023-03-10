Maria Cummins, mother of Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, has died after battling a prolonged illness. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the news through a tweet on Friday morning, ahead of the start of Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CA also confirmed that the Australia players will don "black armbands as a mark of respect" for Pat Cummins and his family.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," CA tweeted.

Cummins had flown back home to be with his ailing mother, who was placed into palliative care, following the conclusion of the second Test in Delhi last month.

"I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding," Cummins said, while explaining his decision to leave India.

The 29-year-old had revealed that his mother, who was sadly first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005, had been battling a serious illness in recent weeks.

On 26 November 2021, Cummins was announced as the 47th captain of the Australian Test team, following the resignation of veteran wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine. He is the first fast bowler to take on the role of full-time Australian Test captain.

