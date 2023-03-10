Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the Indian cricket team will be "very disappointed" with its effort in the last hour of Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. India, who had reduced Australia to 170 for 4 by the 71st over, failed to capitalize on it after taking the new ball in the innings. Instead, it was Australia who enjoyed the last hour of the game as the duo of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green added unbeaten 85 runs for the fifth wicket by stumps.

The Rohit Sharma-led side took the second new ball in the 82nd over and conceded 54 runs in the last nine overs, while they failed to get any wicket.

Being unhappy with India's bowling performance with the second new ball, Gavaskar opined that the bowlers could have done better.

"The conversation in the dressing room would (be) probably, I think it's best to have a conversation after a little while not straight away. Because they will be very disappointed with their efforts in the last hour. Particularly after having taken the second new ball, to concede the number of runs that they did, and the number of boundaries (they did). It was almost as if the Australians broke free when the second new ball was taken. The first couple of overs we saw from our new ball bowlers. That's not what you want to see when you got a brand new ball in your hand, the effort could have been better," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

While Khawaja scored his first Test century on Indian soil and remained not out at the score of 104 by the end of play on Day 1, Cameron Green was unbeaten on 49 runs off 64 balls at stumps.

For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers on the day with figures of 2 for 65.

