The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin, with India and Australia squaring off in a 4-match series, starting on February 09. The anticipation for the contest is building, with former cricketers and fans hyping up the contest on social media. Just days before the start of the series, Cricket Australia shared the video of India being bowled out for 36 runs in the Adelaide Test. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, reacting to the post, gave a fitting response.

The Indian team was bundled out for just 36 runs in the second innings of the Test (2020-21), suffering their biggest collapse in the format's history. However, the tourists made a dramatic comeback in the following matches of the assignment, eventually winning the series 2-1.

As cricket.com.au, a division of Cricket Australia, shared the 36-all out throwback video just days before the series opener, Chopra reacted saying: "And the series score-line #JustAsking?"

The India vs Australia series will see some intriguing match-ups this time around, with top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, etc. all looking in good form. Indian spinners would understandably be the key for the hosts, with the matches expected to take place on spin-friendly surfaces.

Australia great Shane Watson, giving a few tips to his countrymen ahead of the start of the series, said that playing with a straight bat would be key.

"Using a straight bat to be able to hit off the back foot through the off side or the leg side. I wish I had got that through my head and then developed that instinct earlier because it's much lower risk. All the good players, especially from India, very rarely do they use cross-bat shots, especially for a pull shot. They'll hit it with a straight bat to be able to hit it through the leg side," Shane Watson told ESPNcricinfo.

"One thing I didn't really do [in India] was just accept what I had at that moment in time, instead of trying to be someone else. I was thinking, 'Should I use my feet this time to get out and cover the ball from spinning or should I sit deep in the crease', instead of going, 'Well this is what I've got right now, and this is the best way for me to try and have success," he added.

The first Test will be held at the VCA stadium in Maharashtra.

