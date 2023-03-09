The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia ended within 3 days each, prompting extreme reactions from fans and experts of both nations. As the two teams arrived at the venue of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad, India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the surface was considerably different from what he had seen in the first three matches of the series. At the time of the toss, Rohit hoped that the wicket would remain the same all throughout the match.

It was Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith who won the toss and opted to bat first.

"We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We'll wait and see (whether he will lead Australia in India again)," he said.

When Rohit's turn came to speak, he admitted that he wanted to bat first too.

"We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days," he said during the toss.

Before the toss, the two captains received the Test cap from their respective prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese.

BCCI president Roger Binny felicitated Australia's Prime minister Albanese, while the secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi.

Modi and Albanese also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

Australia remained unchanged, while Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian team.

With PTI inputs

