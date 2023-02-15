Star India batter Virat Kohli is all set to play a match in Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium -- the venue which was earlier known as the Feroz Shah Kotla -- after a long gap. It will be Kohli's first international game in Delhi since an ODI he played in the state way back in March 2019. Talking about his last apperance in Test cricket in the state, it came more than five years ago; December 2017 to be precise. On return to his birthplace, Kohli took out his time to drive his way to the stadium.

"A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling," wrote Kohli while sharing a picture of him from the state.

See it here:

Virat Kohli had failed to score big in the first Test match between India and Australia as he was dismissed by Todd Murphy cheaply in Nagpur. The former India skipper fell victim to the debutant Aussie spinner on the first ball after lunch as he was caught down the leg side by wicket-keeper Alex Carey at a score of 12.

It was an unfortunate dismissal for Kohli as he went chasing after the wayward delivery and although the ball spilled out of Carey's gloves on the first attempt, he was able to catch it.

India comfortably won the game by an innings and 132 runs.

Kohli will aim to get back on track with his much-awaited Test century in the second game vs Australia that will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match starts on February 17.

