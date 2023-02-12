Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood recalled his time with Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami during their stint with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and said that he has helped him in improving his bowling. In 2012 and 2013, they were part of the same dressing room and Mahmood said that Shami used to text him about an issue he was having regarding seam position. While Pakistani cricketers were banned from the competition due to geopolitical reasons, Mahmood was allowed to take part in the IPL as he was a British citizen at that point of time.

"I've to pass on my experience with everyone. I don't really care; sports has no boundaries. I've played in IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. I've worked with Shami. I remember when he was having an issue with his seam position and he sent me a text message,” Mahmood said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“I keep in touch with these guys. Whenever I see them (Shami, Bhuvneshwar), they come and ask me about their issues. I don't mind working with anyone... it doesn't matter if they are an Indian, or Pakistani, or even an Englishman. I'm a coach. Cricket has given me a lot and it's my time to give back to the game,” he added.

Shami took three wickets as India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test encounter in Nagpur. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were among wickets while Rohit Sharma top-scored with 120 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

