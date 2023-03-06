Amid Virat Kohli's struggles in Test cricket, Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed the star batter to replicate his white-ball resurgence in the longest format of the game. Kohli, who ended his three-year long century drought last year during the Asia Cup, has scored just 111 runs across five innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Ponting feels that "champion players always find a way" back, saying that he is confident that Kohli will be back to his best very soon.

"For Kohli, I have said that over and over, champion players always find a way. He might be in a bit of a drought at the moment, might be not scoring runs which we all expect him to score but he is a realist as well. When you are a batsman and your are struggling and not scoring runs, you are pretty aware of that yourself. I am not concerned about this because I am confident he will bounce back," Ponting said on ICC Review.

While speaking on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ponting said that it would be hard to judge any batter on the basis of this series, labelling the pitches as "an absolute nightmare".

"I am not looking at anybody's form in the series because for batters it has been an absolute nightmare. Australia have done a remarkable job by turning around those first two Test matches and coming back to win the third. We all know batting has been so incredibly difficult. And it has not been because of the turn, but also the uneven bounce which makes you lose trust in the wicket and if that happens you are guessing all the time which makes batting really difficult," he added.

Kohli's form will be on scanner once again when India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test, starting March 9.

