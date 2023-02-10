The Indian cricket team handed a much-awaited debut to wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat as well as Suryakumar Yadav as the hosts took on Australia in the first Test of the 4-match series in Nagpur. Seeing Bharat get his maiden Test outing, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to laud the wicket-keeper batter, who also responded, admitting he was 'humbled' by the praise.

"Our very own @KonaBharat is debuting today with the Indian Cricket Team in the ongoing test against Australia. My congratulations and best wishes to him. The Telugu flag continues to fly high!," the Andhra Chief Minister tweeted.

"Very humbled and blessed to receive your appreciation and blessings Sir. Will always work hard and make our India and Telugu Flag fly higher," Bharat said in reply.

Very humbled and blessed to receive your appreciation and blessings Sir

Will always work hard and make our India and Telugu Flag fly higher @ysjagan https://t.co/18Bx8r0aXt — KonaSrikarBharat (@KonaBharat) February 9, 2023

Former India coach Ravi Shastri handed out the India cap to Suryakumar while Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara presented it to Bharat.

Australia spinner and a member of the playing XI, Nathan Lyon gave the Baggy Green to Murphy.

In a first, the BCCI invited both Suryakumar and Bharat's families to come inside the ground and watch the Test cap presentation ceremony. Head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated and shook hands with the family members of both the India players.

It may be recalled that Bharat had donned the gloves for India in place of Wriddhiman Saha on Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, after the Bengal gloveman had suffered a stiffness in his neck.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

"Threw Broken Handle Of Pan": Vinod Kambli's Wife Accuses Him Of Assault