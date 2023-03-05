Former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria was extremely critical of Shubman Gill after the youngster failed to score big in the third Test encounter between India and Australia in Indore. Gill was included in the team in place of KL Rahul who was not enjoying a good run of form in the past few matches and was also the subject of a lot of criticism from experts and fans alike. Kaneria said that Gill had a golden opportunity to secure his position in the side in absence of Rahul, but the way of his dismissal left a lot to be desired from the batter and even suggested Suryakumar Yadav as his alternative.

“Shubman Gill had a disappointing outing in both innings of the Test. Now, he is facing danger of losing his place in the XI. The way he was dismissed in the second innings, Rahul Dravid also looked quite furious with him. And once the coach isn't impressed, your position in the team becomes weak. You can't play shots like these. Iss se achha KL Rahul jiss tarah out ho raha tha… vo unlucky ho raha tha. (KL Rahul was still getting out because he was being unlucky with his shots)," Kaneria said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“Shubman Gill needs to prove that he can bat long. If India has to win, their batters right from the top – Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer – (have to perform). Can Suryakumar Yadav be an option in place of Iyer? He can be, because the former is a 360-degree player and you need that ability on wickets like these,” he added.

India face Australia in the final match of the four-match Test series on March 9 in Ahmedabad.

