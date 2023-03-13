Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: India Eye Early Wickets In Pursuit Of Win
IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: India would aim to turn things in their favour on Monday when the Australian team comes out to bat, resuming at the score of 3.
India vs Australia 4th Test Live: India eye a victory in the fourth and final Test vs Australia.© BCCI
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: India would aim to turn things in their favour on Monday when the Australian team comes out to bat, resuming at the score of 3. Openers Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head will have the responsibility to keep the guests in the game. Australia trail the Rohit Sharma-led side by 88 runs. On Sunday, Virat Kohli hit 186 as India posted a total of 571 in reply to Australia's 480, taking a first-innings lead of 91 runs. Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill also struck a century (128 runs) for India in the innings. The hosts lead the four-match series 2-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of 4th Test match between India and Australia, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2023, Mar 09, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
IND
571
AUS
480&3/0 (6.0)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.5
% chance to win
IND 27%
Draw 73%
AUS 0%
Batsman
Matthew Kuhnemann
0 (18)
Travis Head
3* (18)
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin
1/0 (3)
Mohammad Shami
1/0 (1)
- 08:47 (IST)India vs Australia Live: WTC final at stakeTeam India is eyeing a spot in the World Test Championship final against Australia. A win in today's match will seal their berth in the marquee event. Apart from this, their qualification also depends on Sri Lanka and New Zealand's ongoing Test match.
- 08:45 (IST)India vs Australia Live: India eye quick wicketsAfter ending their innings at 571 on Day 4, India will look for quick wickets on Day 5, in order to register a win in the final Test of the four-match series.
- 08:38 (IST)India vs Australia Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
