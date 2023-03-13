IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: India would aim to turn things in their favour on Monday when the Australian team comes out to bat, resuming at the score of 3. Openers Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head will have the responsibility to keep the guests in the game. Australia trail the Rohit Sharma-led side by 88 runs. On Sunday, Virat Kohli hit 186 as India posted a total of 571 in reply to Australia's 480, taking a first-innings lead of 91 runs. Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill also struck a century (128 runs) for India in the innings. The hosts lead the four-match series 2-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of 4th Test match between India and Australia, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:

March 13 2023 08:47 (IST) India vs Australia Live: WTC final at stake Team India is eyeing a spot in the World Test Championship final against Australia. A win in today's match will seal their berth in the marquee event. Apart from this, their qualification also depends on Sri Lanka and New Zealand's ongoing Test match.

March 13 2023 08:45 (IST) India vs Australia Live: India eye quick wickets After ending their innings at 571 on Day 4, India will look for quick wickets on Day 5, in order to register a win in the final Test of the four-match series. After ending their innings at 571 on Day 4, India will look for quick wickets on Day 5, in order to register a win in the final Test of the four-match series. Share Link

March 13 2023 08:38 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Share Link

