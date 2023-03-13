New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will aim to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against New Zealand on Monday. The Blackcaps will resume at the score of 28 for 1, needing 257 runs to win the game. They have lost the wicket of Devon Conway, while Kane Williamson and Tom Latham are at the crease. Meanwhile, the guests will be needing the remaining 9 wickets to win the game. Fiery century from Angelo Mathews put Sri Lanka in the driver's seat at the end of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 5 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:

