New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Sri Lanka will aim to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against New Zealand on Monday.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Kane Williamson is at the crease.© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will aim to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against New Zealand on Monday. The Blackcaps will resume at the score of 28 for 1, needing 257 runs to win the game. They have lost the wicket of Devon Conway, while Kane Williamson and Tom Latham are at the crease. Meanwhile, the guests will be needing the remaining 9 wickets to win the game. Fiery century from Angelo Mathews put Sri Lanka in the driver's seat at the end of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 5 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:
1st Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 09, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
NZ
373&28/1 (17.0)
SL
355&302
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.65
% chance to win
NZ 25%
Draw 51%
SL 24%
Batsman
Tom Latham
11* (48)
Kane Williamson
7 (39)
Bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya
10/0 (3)
Lahiru Kumara
0/0 (2)
Right then, the equation is pretty simple. New Zealand need 257 runs to take an early lead in this series with 9 wickets in hand. If Sri Lanka are to get over the line here they need to pick up all the wickets before Stumps on Day 5. Also, it will be interesting to see if Neil Wagner and Matt Henry come out to bat if their team needs them too. The action will continue on 13th March at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day), but you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
When New Zealand came out to bat, they were off to a cautious start. They even lost Devon Conway early on which got them on the back foot instantly in this run chase. Sri Lankan seamers did really well to keep things tight with the ball. They made the batters work really hard to get runs on the board here. Although, the visitors could not capitalize on the opening. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham stitched a gritty stand to remain unscathed at end of the day's play. New Zealand do have the pedigree in their batting order to get over the line here. But as we have seen earlier, Sri Lanka will give it their all with the ball in hand, as their qualification for the World Test Championship finals is on the line.
Sri Lanka would've wanted to extend their lead to over 300 runs to hand them some kind of psychological advantage but it was not to be. It were the New Zealand bowlers who turned on the heat with a fairly new ball, especially Matt Henry who went BANG, BANG and turned the trajectory of the game completely. Matt Henry got rid of Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella in a jiffy to get into the tail-enders. Dhananjaya de Silva then hardly found any support at the other end and at the end, Sri Lanka could only set a target of 285 runs. History though suggests that New Zealand would break the record for the highest run chase at this venue if they get over the line here. So, Sri Lanka would certainly back themselves to cause an upset here.
An entertaining day of Test cricket comes to an end. It was a hard-fought day for both the teams. The match is now evenly poised. All three results still on the cards.
Short and on off by Prabath Jayasuriya, Kane Williamson cuts this one hard but finds backward point. That will be STUMPS on Day 4!
Flighted, full on middle, Kane Williamson gets forward and keeps this one out.
Fullish delivery on off, Kane Williamson drives it to short cover where Kusal Mendis fumbles but it is backed up at mid off.
Short and quicker at the stumps, Kane Williamson goes back in his crease and whips this one through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Full and on middle and leg, Kane Williamson presses forward and blocks it out.
Tossed up, full on middle, Tom Latham knocks it down to long on for a single.
Good-length delivery shaping away outside off, Kane Williamson stays back to defend and withdraws his bat at the last moment.
Back of a length and outside off, Kane Williamson gets his gloves out of the way and lets it go.
On a good length and angling in around off, Kane Williamson shoulders arms.
Full length, wide of off, nips in late. Kane Williamson leaves it alone.
Fuller, on off. Kane Williamson bunts it out to the off side.
A length ball, on off, defended out.
Full ball, on off, blocked out.
Tossed up, full on middle and leg, Kane Williamson gets on the front foot to defend. Gets it from the inner part of the bat towards fine leg for a single.
Short and on middle, Kane Williamson goes back in his crease and defends it down the wicket.
Tossed up, fuller on off, Kane Williamson leans forward and blocks it out.