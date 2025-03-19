As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is excited to play under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. With Shreyas Iyer moving to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rahane will take charge of the side, and according to Venkatesh, his influence is already being felt in the squad. "So far, he has been an amazing leader of the group. He has taken the initiative to make conversations with all of us and try to gel with the team. We are talking about someone who has led India across formats and captained IPL teams before. He has a great head on his shoulders, remains composed under pressure, and has been a stalwart of the game. He has scored runs everywhere. For me, it's going to be a great learning experience, and I am quite excited to play under him," Iyer told ANI.

Venkatesh, who has been a part of KKR for a few years, now steps into the role of vice-captain. When asked about his preparation for the added responsibility, he said, "There is no specific preparation for it. I have always carried myself as a leader, so it's not entirely new to me. I have put in the hard yards in both batting and bowling. More than anything, it's about mindset--if you have accepted the role and are willing to take on the responsibility, half the job is already done. Our preparation has been good, and we have a strong group of players. I'm really excited and looking forward to the season."

Despite stepping into a leadership role, Venkatesh revealed that he hasn't had specific conversations with former KKR captain Shreyas Iyer or mentor Gautam Gambhir about guiding the team.

"I haven't spoken to them directly about it. Last season, when I was with the team, they were around, but I have always believed that I can contribute as a leader beyond just batting and bowling. The management has trusted me with the role, and I hope to do justice to it," Iyer noted.

With Venkatesh launching his skincare and supplement brand, Rushr, the conversation naturally shifted to grooming habits within the KKR squad.

When asked who would need skincare the most, he said, "Everyone here really takes care of their skin. I wouldn't want to single out someone who needs to work on it more. Everyone has their own skincare routine."

On the best hair and beard in the team, he said, "The best hairdo has to be Sunil Narine--quirky yet stylish. As for the best beard, I'd say Varun Chakravarthy."

And if there was a teammate whose skincare routine he'd want to steal, he mentioned,"Ramandeep Singh."

Talking about his venture, Rushr, Venkatesh explained the motivation behind starting a brand focused on skincare and supplements.

"I realized there was a gap when it came to skincare and supplements. Speaking to my colleagues, I understood the need to cater to athletes and individuals who prioritize fitness and confidence. That's how Rushr was born--out of hustle, hard work, and the desire to support those pushing their bodies to the limit," he said.

He emphasized that focus is crucial for any high-performance individual, not just cricketers.

"The most important thing is focus. If external factors like fatigue or a bad skincare routine affect you, your attention shifts away from the game. That's why it's essential to address these aspects too," he noted.

When asked to describe his entrepreneurial journey in three words, he chose, "Self-confidence, persistence, and passion."

Among Rushr's latest innovations is Instant Charger, a supplement designed to quickly restore energy.

"In today's fast-moving world, people don't always have the time or patience to sit and properly recharge their bodies. We introduced Instant Charger as a solution--just take it, and your energy mode is on. It helps you stay focused on your work without distractions," he said.

With the IPL season approaching, Venkatesh Iyer is ready to take on his role as vice-captain and contribute to KKR's campaign. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, he believes the team is in good hands, and he is eager to make his mark both on and off the field.

