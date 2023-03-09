India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India in the fourth and final Test. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will eye a World Test Championship final berth when they face Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match kicks off on March 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the guests have already confirmed themselves a spot in the WTC final with the win in Indore -- the third Test, the hosts would be needing a win in the final game to avoid any dependency on Sri Lanka, who are playing in New Zealand in a two-match series. In the first two games, India dominated, but Australia made a good comeback in the third Test to trail the series 1-2. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 1 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

March 09 2023 09:07 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the toss We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days.

March 09 2023 09:07 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Here's what Steven Smith said at the toss We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We'll wait and see.

March 09 2023 09:04 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Australia win toss, opt to bat Australia skipper Steve Smith wins the toss and opts to bat against India, in the fourth and final Test of the four-match series.

March 09 2023 08:59 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Rohit Sharma receives cap from PM Modi India skipper Rohit Sharma receives his cap for the match from Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese presented the cap to Steve Smith. Stay tuned for more updates.

March 09 2023 08:52 (IST) India vs Australia Live: BCCI president felicitates the Australian PM BCCI president Roger Binny felicitates Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a beautiful piece of artwork, representing the Indian culture. It was followed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, felicitating PM Narendra Modi.

March 09 2023 08:42 (IST) India vs Australia Live: PM arrives to witness the historic Test Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived to witness the historic, thrilling series decider match between India and Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also arrived as a guest. The Test is going to be big as both the teams are gearing up for the toss, which will betaking place at 9 AM.

March 09 2023 08:33 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Thrilling series finale After Team India clinched big victories in the first two Tests, Australia made a promising comeback in the third match and registered a comfortable nine-wicket win. The series now stands at 2-1 with the hosts leading.

March 09 2023 08:30 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth and final Test match for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

PM Modi, Counterpart Albanese To Watch Day 1 Of India-Australia 4th Test At Motera