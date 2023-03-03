India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia need 76 runs to win the third Test match against India in Indore. Nathan Lyon took eight wickets on Thursday to give Australia a glimmer of hope of beating India. Australia resumed on 156-4 but collapsed to 197 all out before lunch, their last six wickets tumbling for just 11 runs. However, the visitors fought back to bowl out India for 163, giving them a victory target of 76. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 59, caught brilliantly at slip by Australia captain Steve Smith, with Lyon taking figures of 8-64 on a treacherous spinning wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND vs AUS Live: Eyes on Ravichandran Ashwin! The off-spinner has failed to extract as much help from the surface as his counterpart Nathan Lyon fetched in both the innings. India will have high expectations from Ashwin going into the fourth innings of the match, where he is one of the most dangerous spinners.

March 03 2023 08:31 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: Are India still in the game? "In cricket anything can happen. We will try our best and bowl tight lines. It is not an easy wicket, whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit. The ball is keeping low as well, so you can't be sure about stepping out. The runs are less but we will stick to tight lines and push as much as we can," said India pacer Umesh Yadav on Thursday.

"In cricket anything can happen. We will try our best and bowl tight lines. It is not an easy wicket, whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit. The ball is keeping low as well, so you can't be sure about stepping out. The runs are less but we will stick to tight lines and push as much as we can," said India pacer Umesh Yadav on Thursday.

March 03 2023 08:11 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: What happened on Day 2?

The second day of the Test match belonged to veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who scalped as many as 8 of the 10 Indian wickets that fell on the day. Earlier, the hosts made a good comeback and bundled Australia out for 197 runs, conceding a lead of 88 runs. In reply, they were bowled out for 163 runs in their second innings, setting a 76-run target for the Aussies.

IND vs AUS Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the third day live blog of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia in Indore. The guests need only 76 runs to win the game in the final innings. Can India produce a turnaround? We will discover it later today. Stay connected, folks!

