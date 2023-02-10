Australia batter Matthew Renshaw has been taken to the hospital on the second day of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium (VCA) in Nagpur. "After being trapped lbw Ravindra Jadeja for a golden duck on the opening day of Australia's four-Test tour, Renshaw hurt his knee in the warm-up before play on day two. The 26-year-old left the VCA Stadium on Friday morning to undergo scans, with Ashton Agar taking his place on the field as India batted in their first innings," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

All-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are already out with finger injuries, and Josh Hazlewood is also unable to play due to an Achilles issue.

Renshaw, who had been reintegrated into the team for the Sydney Test last month, kept his spot for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener when Travis Head and Green were dismissed, while Peter Handscomb was also brought back to bat in the middle order.

Having a full complement of batsmen could be essential when Australia bats in the second innings as they try to claw their way back into the Test.

For Renshaw, who contracted COVID-19 during his return at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last month and was forced to isolate himself using a different changeroom from colleagues, it is the second consecutive mid-Test disaster.

During Australia's previous tour to India in 2017, the batter also had his first Test abroad famously interrupted when a stomach illness forced him to retire hurt and have a toilet break while batting in Pune.

Australia hopes Green and Starc will be available for the second Test in Delhi on this trip.

While Starc has remained in Sydney to continue his recovery, Green has been progressively increasing his training over the past few weeks. Starc will reunite with the team in the Indian capital the following week.

The chances of Hazlewood playing there are less clear, but the paceman might have a better chance for the final two games in Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

