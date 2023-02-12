Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team put up a dominating show in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. An innings and 132-run victory in Nagpur not only handed India an early lead in the four-match series but also showed how good the hosts are at their home. Both India and Australia are playing without some of their key players, yet Rohit and company were too good to be faced in Nagpur.

In the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India bounced back after an embarrassing loss in the first Test to eventually win the series 2-1.

Recalling the performance, a reporter asked Rohit if Australia too could bounce back in a similar fashion in the ongoing series. Despite India dominating the show in Nagpur, Rohit said that the hosts are not taking Australia lightly.

"Australia is always a good team. The good thing about this team is we don't think about what has happened in the past. It's important to stay in the present. Lot of the guys who played in that series are not here for Australia. For us as well, a few guys are missing," said Rohit at a press conference after India's win in Nagpur.

"Australia love playing Test cricket. They pride themselves in coming out and representing their country. We are quite aware of them bouncing back. We are pretty much aware of what they can do as a team. By no means are we ruling them out. We want to play the cricket that we played in this game," he added.

The second Test between India and Australia will kick off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on February 17.

