India spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5 wickets on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur but it was the fact that he applied an ointment on his sore finger that created a controversy. Jadeja, marking his Test comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, was the team's wrecker-in-chief but saw himself being targeted with 'ball-tampering' accusations at the end of the day's play. As the debate around the matter continues, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has silenced those questioning Jadeja with a brilliant tweet.

"If you look closely, there is a cream on Siraj's hand which stood out clear as day on the TV. Jadeja applied it to his finger, at no stage did he put it on the ball. No need for further discussion," Hogg tweeted, defending the India all-rounder.

If you look closely, there is a cream on Siraj's hand which stood out clear as day on the TV. Jadeja applied it to his finger, at no stage did he put it on the ball. No need for further discussion. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/to3xCMMm2a — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 10, 2023

"What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this ... #INDvsAUS, " tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan, inviting a plethora of reactions.

"Interesting." A debate has erupted after vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India. #INDvAUS," tweeted Australian outlet Fox Cricket.

As per a report, the Indian team management spoke to the match referee about the incident, informing him that Jadeja was only applying an ointment on a 'sore finger'.

At the time of the incident, Jadeja had already gotten the better Aussie trio of Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, and Marnus Labuschagne as the tourists were reeling at 120 for 5.

As per the laws of the game, a player is required to obtain the umpire's approval before applying any kind of material on the hand.

Jadeja's brilliant show with the ball saw him performance of 5/47 helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry 177 in the first innings.

