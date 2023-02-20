India opening batter KL Rahul has become the talk of the town, but not for a good reason. As Rahul continues to struggle with the bat, critics are lining up to question the team management's persistence with him. As the outside noise gets more and more intense with every failure, Rahul continues to enjoy the backing of skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. While Rohit said he would continue to back 'talented players', Dravid feels the Karnataka batter needs to 'trust his process'.

In a chat with the broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the second Test in New Delhi, Dravid called Rahul 'one of the most successful overseas openers' that India have had.

"I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He's got hundreds in South Africa and England, we'll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there's not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well," Dravid said.

Rohit, on the other hand, has urged Rahul to pull up his socks and learn to play on pitches like New Delhi.

"Of course when you are playing on the pitches like this you need to find your method of scoring runs. Different individuals are part of this team and they will have other methods of scoring runs, find your own methods of doing it. We are not going to look too much into what one individual is doing, it's about the entire team. Because this is an important series for us big one as well. That's my thoughts on KL Rahul.

Rahul's dip in form is expected to make his competition with Shubman Gill for the second opening spot in Indian Test team more fierce.

