India have dominated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. After easy wins in the first two Tests, which the hosts achieved in less than three days on both occasions, the third Test starts in Indore on March 1. The Australian team has been dealt with several blows owing to injuries while their regular captain Pat Cummins too will not be available for the third Test as he has gone back home due to his mother's illness. Amidst this, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has predicted that Australia will be clean-sweept.

"I see 4-0. It will be hard for Australia to beat India. In these conditions, we are a far superior team," Ganguly was quoted as saying to Rev Sportz.

Meanwhile, citing Mike Tyson, Australian great Greg Chappell has slammed the team's forgettable performance in the first two Tests against India, saying the visitors "punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled".

Australia have already conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after being hammered in the first two Tests of the four-match series, both games ending under three days and prompting sharp reactions from the country's former cricketers.

"It was Mike Tyson who said in the lead-up to a fight with Evander Holyfield: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

"My concern after watching the first two Tests is that the Australian team punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled," Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

He has also questioned Australia's planning for the ongoing tour of the country.

"It is one thing to plan, but to base that plan on a flawed premise is an exercise in futility," he added.

