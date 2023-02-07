Indian fans are known as great enthusiasts of both cricket and cinema. As the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, one Hindi cinema that is having a great time at the box-office is 'Pathaan'. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has collected over Rs 400 crore in India within just two weeks and has become the fastest among Hindi films to reach the milestone.

Apart from India, Pathaan fever has had an impressive run overseas too, which was quite evident from a quirky tweet by Iceland Cricket, in which they suggested Team India should include Shahrukh's character from the movie in their squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bio Paradis cinema in Reykjavík. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies," tweeted Iceland Cricket.

Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bíó Paradís cinema in Reykjavík. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 5, 2023

Iceland Cricket, who are known for posting humorous content on social media regarding international matches and teams.

The upcoming BGT series is a big one for both teams as they look to nail down a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The series begins in Nagpur on February 9 with Tests in Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Australia is at the top of WTC standings with a win percentage of 75.56 and have won 10 Tests, lost one and drawn four. India is at the second spot with a win percentage of 58.93 and have won five Tests, lost four and drawn one.

The India vs Australia series will see some intriguing match-ups this time around, with top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, etc. all looking in good form. Indian spinners would understandably be the key for the hosts, with the matches expected to take place on spin-friendly surfaces.

The first Test will be held at the VCA stadium in Maharashtra, starting Thursday.

