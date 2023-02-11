Former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev backed Virat Kohli to make an impact on the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that he can end up scoring 2-3 centuries against Australia. Kohli missed out on scoring big in the first innings of the Nagpur Test after gifting his wicket cheaply to debutant Todd Murphy. However, Kapil said that a player like Kohli is capable of changing his playing style according to the conditions and that can prove to be crucial for his gameplay as well as form.

"I think he will make an impact, because he still has a lot of hunger left in him, which we all can see. The first match is very important. If he makes runs, then his playing style changes. When there is a bigger player the first Test match is always important. If he even makes 50, then I can predict that he will make 2-3 centuries in this series because both teams will get two chances. We need to keep that in mind," Kapil said on YouTube channel 'Uncut'.

The former India captain also weighed in on the discussion surrounding the Nagpur pitch and said that as the pitch may end assisting spinners to a great extent, a score of around 350-400 can turn out be the winning total for both sides.

"We are hearing that there will be turning pitches, it can't be that the team will make 600. If they make, then all hail the batters. The pitches will be in the batters' hands. Nowadays, 60 percent of the pitches are on the bowlers' side, so with that in mind, we can't say that 400 runs will be made. It will be made between 220-250. 300 is very big and if they do, then there will be a feeling of not losing. If pitches will be a little good, then Virat Kohli will make runs for sure," Kapil, India's first-ever World Cup winning captain added.

