Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Chetan Sharma-led All India Selection Committee for ignoring batter Sarfaraz Khan, who is going through a purple patch in domestic circuit. Sarfaraz smashed yet another Ranji Trophy hundred for Mumbai in the first innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy game against Delhi. Several current and former cricketers have expressed their disappointment over Sarfaraz's snub from the team, despite his excellent form with the bat in domestic circuit.

Now, Gavaskar extended his support to the in-form batter, suggesting that the selectors should pick models if they want "slim and trim guys".

"He is not staying off the field when he is scoring hundreds, he is back on the field again. All that tells you that the man is fit for cricket. If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then you might as well go to a fashion show and pick some models and then give them a bat and ball in their hand and then include them. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don't go by the size, but go by the runs and the wickets," Gavaskar told India Today.

Earlier, Sarfaraz had admitted he cried after not getting the nod for India's first two Tests against Australia.

"When the team was announced and my name wasn't there, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi, I was feeling very lonely. I cried too," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The cricketer then sought help from his dad. "I called my dad to Delhi. He spoke to me, I practiced with him, and then felt better," Sarfaraz revealed.

With India scheduled to take on Australia in a 4-match Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad for the remaining two matches in due time

