With several current and former cricketers questioning his place in India's T20I, Shubman Gill silenced his critics with an unbeaten 126-run knock in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. Gill, who became only the fifth batter to score a century in all three formats for India, broke Virat Kohli's record to become India's highest scorer in an innings in T20Is. Now, Kohli, who was rested for the T20I series against the Kiwis, has reacted to Gill's match-winning knock against New Zealand.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a picture with Gill on story and wrote: "Sitaara (Star). The future is here".

Gill announced himself as an all-format player and helped India crush New Zealand by 168 runs in a series-clinching victory.

Riding on Gill's ton, India posted a total of 234/4 after they elected to bat first in the decider at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian bowlers skittled out the Kiwis for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs for a 2-1 series win. The hosts had whitewashed the Kiwis in three one-day matches.

The huge victory was India's biggest ever in T20 internationals and the biggest margin by runs in a match played between two Test-playing nations.

Notably, Gill had scored just 76 runs in his previous five T20s since making his debut last month against Sri Lanka.

Gill and Kohli will now be seen in action during an upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, with the first match starting on February 9.

(With AFP Inputs)

