Arguably the finest batter in T20 cricket at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to make the same impact in the ODI format. For the second successive time in the ODI series against Australia, Suryakumar was dismissed for a duck, leaving his fans, teammates, and even pundits of the game wondering what could be the reasons behind the batter's struggles in the format. Despite being a prolific hitter of the ball in T20Is for India, Surya hasn't hit the ground running in ODIs. Analysing the flaws in Surya's batting, Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar lent a piece of essential advice to the batter.

Gavaskar feels Surya has 'technical' flaws in his game because of which he hasn't been able to ace the ODI game yet.

"He is facing technical difficulties. Also, his stance is an open one. It is good for T20 cricket because any delivery that is overpitched, he can flick it for a six. But here, when the ball is placed right near the foot, with this stance, the bat will definitely come across. It cannot come straight. Hence, if the ball turns inside, he will face difficulty. He needs to spend time with the batting coach on how to come out of this," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja also opined on Surya's case. But, Jadeja still doesn't feel Surya would be dropped from the team in the 3rd ODI. If that happens, it would be a shock for Jadeja.

"It would make sense if the player on the bench is forcing the doors open. Here, all are just sitting by the door. Suryakumar has himself banged the door open for himself. I doubt the Indian team would think about it (replacing Suryakumar). If they're even thinking that way, I will be shocked," Jadeja said.