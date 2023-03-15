Virat Kohli struck his 28th century in the longest format during the fourth Test between India and Australia on Sunday. This ton was a special one as it came after a long wait of 3.5 years and was Kohli's 75th international century. He had last touched the triple figures in Tests in November 2019 against Bangladesh. Kohli's fiery hundred guided Team India to a total of 571 on Day 4 of the fourth Test, which eventually ended in a draw on Monday. The right-handed batter has been receiving a lot of praise from fans as well as former cricketers.

Interestingly, former Australia batter Mark Waugh, who had criticised Kohli for dropping catches at the slip position during the first Test in Nagpur, also lavished praise on the former India skipper for his most-awaited century. However, Waugh doesn't think Kohli is at his best yet.

“The drought's over. The gates have opened. You could tell right from the get-go he meant business. He played very few risky shots. He was so patient, just picked the bowling off. I don't think he's at his pure best at the moment, as far as his Test career is concerned … but it just shows you his class," Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Waugh had earlier slammed Kohli after he had dropped Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb's catches at the slip during the first Test in Nagpur.

"Your legs have to be a lot closer to be able to move quickly. Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit. He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn't expecting it," Waugh had said during the commentary.

Coming to the match, Australia were 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings when the players from the two teams decided to shake hands. Marnus Labuschagne (63) and Steve Smith (10) were at the crease when both Australian and Indian skippers agreed on not playing the full quota of the overs for the day.

India sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championships after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in the Christchurch Test. Sri Lanka needed to win both their matches against the Kiwis to have any chance of making the WTC final and India will face Australia in summit clash.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) and Travis Head (90) were the two wickets to fall after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss. On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

(With PTI inputs)

