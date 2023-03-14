Leading the Indian team in his first Border-Gavaskar Trophy as skipper, Rohit Sharma got the desired results as the hosts defeated the tourists 2-1 in the 4-match series. While this was Rohit's first Border-Gavaskar Trophy home as skipper, the Hitman was asked about the next one, which will be held in years' time. In an honest take, Rohit admitted that he isn't aware if he would be around in that series, as well as other veterans like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I don't know honestly if they (Jaddu-Ash) will be around. I don't know if I will be around. Four years is a long time. Honestly, for the sake of Indian cricket, I hope they stay and play a lot of cricket. Both of them are marathon players for us," Rohit said in the press conference.

Speaking of Ashwin and Jadeja, Rohit held special praise for them for the way they have delivered for India, especially in home conditions.

"Where we stand today in terms of how we perform in the Indian conditions, a lot of credit goes to them. A large part of our success belongs to those two guys. It's not just for a period of a few years, it's over a decade now. It's a long, long time to keep performing the way these two guys have done for us.

"I can only hope that they continue to play for as long as possible because those shoes will definitely be very, very big to fill," Rohit concluded on the question.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The next Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held in 2025 in Australia while India will host the series next in 2027.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Difficult Time": Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik On Protest Against Wrestling Body