Team India is all set to face Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series, getting underway on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha. After miraculously clinching the 2020-21 edition of the series 2-1, Team India will aim to begin the series on a winning note. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led side will also be high on confidence as they will be coming to the clash after claiming 2-0 win over South Africa, in a recently concluded Test series.

As the series is about to get unfold, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne gave a glimpse of his bag pack for the upcoming tour. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video of his bag, filled with packets of coffee and he captioned it, "Just a few KG of coffee on its way to Guess how many bags?"

To everyone's surprise, veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik dropped a witty comment on the tweet and wrote, "You get great coffee in India too mate".

Later, the story took a hilarious turn when fans came forward and reacted to Karthik's comment. "DK, Few people can't afford great things!" wrote a fan.

"That was promotional tweet dk!" wrote another fan.

"yaha bechenge marnus bhai.. series harne ke bad," commented a fan.

The Australia squad will be flying to India next week for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be starting on February 9. Australia have not won in India since 2004-05 and the side will be looking forward to what is dubbed as the 'Final Frontier'.

Next month marks the beginning of a four-match Test series in India, and spin is anticipated to play a significant role in determining which team will prevail and take home the prized Border-Gavaskar trophy and significant ICC World Test Championship points.

The series in India will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June.

