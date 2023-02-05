The India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on February and the mind games already seem to have begun. Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy recently made a controversial comment on the nature of Indian pitches. "I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match ... we (Australia) win," Healy said on 'SENQ Breakfast'. "I'm worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test ... if they're unfair wickets which I've seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us."

Now former India coach John Wright, who was with the team from 2000 to 2005, has given a reaction to Ian Healy's comment.

"Countries playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team. That's not unfair it's what makes Test cricket great #INDvsAUS #ianhealy," John Wright tweeted.

Commenting on Ian Healy's comment Ashwin, on his YouTube channel said: "Anyway, an Australian broadcaster and former player Ian Healy has given a few gems before the BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy). He has given a few statements that say 'India will make sure the Australians feel uncomfortable in India. I don't believe that they will give us wickets that will look even slightly closer to what we will actually get during a game'. So he has said that Australia's approach is only correct. The support staff might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy's quote has set a spark with this take. It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? (The) banters will keep coming from the Australian camp for sure. We saw what Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja had to say. Even Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw have said some controversial things."



