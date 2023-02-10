Former India opener Murali Vijay, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has taken a dig at a certain 'ex-Mumbai' player Sanjay Manjrekar following the latter's comments during the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur. Manjrekar, who is one of the commentators for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, admitted being surprised after a stat was put up regarding conversion rates of Indian openers in Tests at home. Vijay, upon hearing what Manjrekar had to say, was understandably not pleased.

The list showed Vjay on the top of the list while the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, Poly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli followed.

Best conversion rate in Tests in India. pic.twitter.com/fXFYJIGIB3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2023

Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vijay posted a couple of tweets, with the first one reading: "@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow". In the second tweet, he said: "Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south ! "

Vijay, who hung his boots on January 30, 2023, last represented the national team in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018. He played a total of 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals for India.

Earlier, in his retirement note, Vijay had written: “Today, immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for future endeavors.”

