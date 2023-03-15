An Australian cricket journalist, Peter Lalor, recently shared a video on Twitter that showed a construction worker engaged in a task without any protective gear or following any safety protocols. Lalor, who is currently in India to cover the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was amazed by the guts shown by the construction worker. "Indian construction workers are amazingly brave but bloody hell I reckon they might need a union to demand a bit more site safety. This is 9 stories up with another 9 to go," Lalor tweeted.

Indian construction workers are amazingly brave but bloody hell I reckon they might need a union to demand a bit more site safety. This is 9 stories up with another 9 to go … pic.twitter.com/tkh5QudH0m — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 14, 2023

Lalor has been travelling for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and shared several videos of the pitch which went viral.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 against Australia after the fourth and final Test ended in a draw in Ahmedabad on Monday.

After convincingly winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, India were stunned by Australia in the third game in Indore.

The pitches were the centre of attention in the series as the first three Tests ended inside three days on viciously turning tracks.

The deck in the third Test was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council after Australia won the match in Indore by nine wickets in just over two days.

India and Australia will now square off in a three-match ODI series, starting March 17.

Steve Smith led Australia in the final two Tests in the absence of Pat Cummins, whose mother died. He will captain the team in the ODIs as well, with Cummins deciding to opt out of the remaining games.

India and Australia will also meet in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June later this year.

(With AFP Inputs)